By Mike LaCrosse
LINCOLN, RI (CBS) – The Sportsbook at Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island was busy with sports fans Thursday.

The start of March Madness brought in the crowds. The casino expanded hours and added staff to accommodate NCAA tournament betting.

“Our sports betting players have been here all day enjoying themselves, added a lot of energy,” said Twin River General Manager Craig Sculos.

The Rhode Island casino was the first in the region to offer betting. Management says so far it’s working out.

“We want to make sure we’re competing for those dollars,” said Massachusetts State Senator Paul Feeney.

Sen. Feeney is backing legislation to legalize sports betting. It’s one of several bill circulating Beacon Hill.

“I think it’s important that we make sure we keep Massachusetts dollars here in Massachusetts not going over the border to Rhode Island, to Connecticut or to New Hampshire,” said Sen. Feeney.

One of the bills was proposed by Governor Charlie Baker. It projects the state making $35 million off of the industry.

All of the bills have been sent to committee. They could come up during hearings as early as May.

