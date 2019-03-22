BOSTON (CBS) – As Twitter erupted in a flurry of tweets after the Mueller Report was released Friday evening, Massachusetts and New Hampshire politicians came out strongly in favor of releasing the report.

Rep. Jim McGovern was perhaps the most direct, with his tweet, “Make. The. Whole. Thing. Public.”

Make. The. Whole. Thing. Public. — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) March 22, 2019

Sen. Elizabeth Warren also spoke strongly in favor of releasing the report, tweeting, “Attorney General Barr – release the Mueller report to the American public. Now.”

Rep. Katherine Clark also said the report should be released in a statement. “Now that Mueller has sent his report to the Attorney General, it must be made public. Americans have a right to the truth.”

Congressman Bill Keating said that the public should have full access to the report, with the exception of anything that would compromise intelligence methods.

The purpose of the Mueller investigation was to investigate threats and attacks to our democracy. The public should have full access to all the information in the Mueller report, absent any material that would compromise intelligence sources or methods. — Congressman Bill Keating (@USRepKeating) March 22, 2019

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, cited national security as a reason to release the report. “This report could have serious national security implications and the American people should be allowed to see it in its entirety so they can make their own judgments about its content,” she tweeted.

Congressman Seth Moulton said that every American should be able to read “every word.”

Robert Mueller has done his job, now it’s time for Congress to do ours. That means investigating this report ourselves, and making sure that every American gets to read every word. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) March 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Lori Trahan said in a statement that releasing the report is a matter of integrity. “Now that Robert Mueller’s report has been submitted, it must be made public to the American People and to Congress as soon as possible. We deserve the whole truth. The integrity of our democratic system is at stake.”

Sen. Edward J. Markey called directly on Attorney General William Barr to provide the full report, not just a summary. “The American people have a right to the truth about what happened in the 2016 presidential election. Nothing less than the sanctity of our democracy is at the heart of this investigation, and that requires complete transparency,” he said in a statement.