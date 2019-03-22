



BOSTON (CBS) – Now it’s official: A pair of MBTA riders set a world record in 2017 when they rode the entire subway system in just under seven-and-a-half hours.

Dominic DiLuzio and Alex Cox made it to all 154 stops, starting August 18 at 5:24 a.m. on the Red Line at Alewife and finishing at Wonderland Station at the end of the Blue Line.

DiLuzio said that he got the official word from Guinness on Friday that they are the new world record holders. Guinness confirmed the news in a tweet, labeling the pair “the Boston subway’s speediest commuters.”

Congratulations to Dom DiLuzio and Alex Cox, the Boston subway's speediest commuters 🚆🏃 @MBTA https://t.co/k91gB2dqWs — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) March 22, 2019

Their history-making ride beat the previous record by about 15 minutes.