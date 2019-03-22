  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Now it’s official: A pair of MBTA riders set a world record in 2017 when they rode the entire subway system in just under seven-and-a-half hours.

Dominic DiLuzio and Alex Cox made it to all 154 stops, starting August 18 at 5:24 a.m. on the Red Line at Alewife and finishing at Wonderland Station at the end of the Blue Line.

Alex Cox and Dominic DiLuzio at Wonderland Station. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV)

DiLuzio said that he got the official word from Guinness on Friday that they are the new world record holders. Guinness confirmed the news in a tweet, labeling the pair “the Boston subway’s speediest commuters.”

Their history-making ride beat the previous record by about 15 minutes.

