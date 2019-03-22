  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston’s Children’s Hospital celebrated a major milestone on Friday – its 150th anniversary.

The hospital’s charter was first signed back on March 22, 1869. Children’s held a big celebration Friday morning, with Mayor Marty Walsh on hand and patients sharing stories of the hospital’s history.

Walsh recalled receiving care at Children’s when he was just 7 years old and battling cancer.

“We know we have the number one hospital in the world,” he said.

Children’s Hospital has been ranked as America’s top pediatric hospital by U.S. News and World Report for five years in a row.

