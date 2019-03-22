



BOSTON (CBS) – Boston’s Children’s Hospital celebrated a major milestone on Friday – its 150th anniversary.

The hospital’s charter was first signed back on March 22, 1869. Children’s held a big celebration Friday morning, with Mayor Marty Walsh on hand and patients sharing stories of the hospital’s history.

@marty_walsh along with @BostonChildrens staff & former patients, impacted by care, gather to celebrate the hospital’s 150th birthday & years of world class pediatric care. Hear testimonies from patients & physicians performing ground breaking surgeries. pic.twitter.com/oKoSo1wEIo — Tashanea@wbz (@TSWHITLOW) March 22, 2019

Walsh recalled receiving care at Children’s when he was just 7 years old and battling cancer.

“We know we have the number one hospital in the world,” he said.

Children’s Hospital has been ranked as America’s top pediatric hospital by U.S. News and World Report for five years in a row.