Boston News, Shrewsbury, World War II Veteran


SHREWSBURY, Mass. (AP) — A 94-year-old World War II veteran has received his high school diploma — 74 years after he would have gotten had he not enlisted.

Paul Snow says he felt “naked” from all the attention he received Thursday during a ceremony at St. John’s High School, but says he always wanted to get his diploma. The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports the Worcester native enlisted in the U.S. Navy a day before his 18th birthday in 1943, and was honorably discharged about three years later.

Democratic U.S. Rep. James McGovern and St. John’s High School worked together to award a diploma to Snow as a tribute to his service. Snow was awarded with an honorary diploma dated June 17, 1945.

