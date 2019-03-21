



CHELMSFORD (CBS) – More than a thousand packages spilled onto Interstate 495 in Chelmsford in a truck crash overnight.

Two-tractor trailers collided on 495 south around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. One of them was a UPS truck filled with packages. That trailer was torn apart and dropped “well over a thousand parcels” all over the road, State Police said. Another UPS truck was brought in to pick up the packages.

There was also a second separate truck crash in the same area at the same time, involving a tractor-trailer and a car.

A total of three people from both crashes were taken to Lowell General Hospital with what police called “non-life threatening injuries.”

There’s no word yet on what caused the crashes.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.