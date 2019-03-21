  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMTo Be Announced
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Manchester NH, Truck Fire

BOSTON (CBS) – A tractor-trailer carrying Twisted Tea went up in flames Thursday morning during the morning commute on a busy New Hampshire interstate.

Flames destroyed the cab of the truck on Interstate 93 near Exit 7 in Manchester.

A Twisted Teat truck went up in flames on Interstate 93 in Manchester. (Image Credit: New Hampshire State Police)

New Hampshire State Police shared video that showed the cab completely engulfed in flames.

The fire was put out a short time later. The driver, who was the only person in the truck, was able to safely escape before the fire started.

Firefighters knocked down heavy flames on a Twisted Tea truck. (Image Credit: New Hampshire State Police)

Delays were expected in the area due to cleanup from the fire.

It is not known if the flames damaged any Twisted Tea.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s