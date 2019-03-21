BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have a lot of work to do in next month’s draft, up and down the roster. But as is always the case, the most intrigue and attention will be paid on any potential addition at quarterback.

While it’s not yet known when or if the Patriots will draft a quarterback next month, you can now officially add former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier to the list.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, via a scout, that Grier “put on a show” at his pro day, and also said that the Patriots are among the teams that will meet with him before the draft.

One NFL scout in Morgantown, W.V., just texted that QB Will Grier “put on a show” for NFL Teams in attendance and predicted he’s “a riser.” The WVU QB is expected to meet with at least 10 teams before the draft, including the Giants, Redskins, Chargers, Pats and Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2019

Grier began his college career at Florida in 2015 but transferred to West Virginia after getting suspended for a positive PED test. In his two years playing for the Mountaineers, Grier completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 7,354 yards (9.37 yards per attempt), 71 TDs and 20 INTs.

This is cool. Got QB ball speed numbers at the Combine. WV’s Will Grier had the strongest arm with a 59 score (tied w Boise's Brett Rypien). Other top QBs: MSU’s Nick Fitzgerald & NC State’s Ryan Finley at 57; BUF’s Tyree Jackson, Mizzou’s Drew Lock & Duke’s Daniel Jones at 54. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2019

Will Grier on how he's handling the attention and scrutiny of the NFL Combine: pic.twitter.com/oLW0Nq9D1b — Phil Orban (@philorbanWSOC9) March 1, 2019

The Patriots own the 32nd overall pick, along with two second-round picks and three third-round picks.