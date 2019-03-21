BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have a lot of work to do in next month’s draft, up and down the roster. But as is always the case, the most intrigue and attention will be paid on any potential addition at quarterback.
While it’s not yet known when or if the Patriots will draft a quarterback next month, you can now officially add former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier to the list.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, via a scout, that Grier “put on a show” at his pro day, and also said that the Patriots are among the teams that will meet with him before the draft.
Grier began his college career at Florida in 2015 but transferred to West Virginia after getting suspended for a positive PED test. In his two years playing for the Mountaineers, Grier completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 7,354 yards (9.37 yards per attempt), 71 TDs and 20 INTs.
The Patriots own the 32nd overall pick, along with two second-round picks and three third-round picks.