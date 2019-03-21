Filed Under:Bank Robberies, Boston News, Fall River

FALL RIVER (CBS) – Police in Fall River are investigating three bank robberies that happened over the span of one week.

Bank Five on Thirteenth Street was robbed on March 14. Surveillance cameras captured photos of the suspects in the incident.

A suspect wanted for robbing Bank Five. (Image Credit: Fall River Police)

On March 19 just after 2 p.m., a suspect with sunglasses and a hooded sweatshirt entered Baycoast Bank on Robeson Street. The man slipped a note to the teller demanding cash and got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

A Baycoast bank robbery suspect. (Image Credit: Fall River Police)

The third robbery happened Wednesday at Rockland Trust Bank on Brayton Ave.

A robbery suspect at Rockland Trust Bank. (Image Credit: Fall River Police)

No arrests have been made in the three cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call (508) 324-2796.

