



BOSTON (CBS) – A harbinger of spring in Boston – the Duck Tours – began their 25th year in the city Thursday.

“The first day, the kickoff, the energy’s always so high,” said tour narrator Scott Milk, who started his first tour of the season at 9:30 a.m. “The first tour is always the best tour.”

Milk said there are always two big challenges during the first tours of the season – remembering all the information from last year and keeping up with the changes and new buildings that cropped up over the winter.

“One of my favorite things about the first tour of the year is trying to remember everything you talk about,” Milk said. “It’s always new, it’s always fun, it’s always different.”

The tours, which offer a view of Boston from land and from sea, draw about 600,000 guests per season, They’re offered in nine different languages aboard 28 vehicles in the fleet.

A family of eleven that came from Los Angeles made the tour one of its first stops Thursday.

“Today’s the first day, so we’re starting with the Duck Tours,” said Hovel Fndikyan, who heard that Boston was the place to take a duck tour. “They told us it’s the best one here.”

Fndikyan’s niece, Layla Karibyan, said she didn’t know too much about what to expect,

“I think I’m going to learn a lot more,” she told WBZ-TV.

And what can she expect? “A lot of fun. A lot of history,” Milk said.

To kick off the company’s 25th season, Boston Duck Tours is offering all New England residents $25 tickets from March 21 to 31 with proof of residence. Tours start at the Museum of Science and Prudential Center. A third location, The New England Aquarium, will open April 1.