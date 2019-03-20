



WATERTOWN (CBS) – A woman was killed in a three-car crash in Watertown Wednesday night. Police say she was speeding towards Boston on Pleasant Street when the crash occurred.

“Struck the back of the vehicle in front of it, flipped to its side and flipped into a car traveling the opposite way and then flipped over on its roof,” said Watertown Police Chief Michael Lawn.

The car hit a white SUV traveling the other way. A mom and two young kids inside the SUV were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK. “They are very lucky,” Chief Lawn said.

The stretch of Pleasant Street leading up to Bridge Street is a 30 mile per hour zone but officers say the driver was going well above that. Police say they did not receive any calls about speeding or an erratic driver before the crash.

“At 6:20 at night this is a real busy intersection so for a vehicle to be even traveling that fast is extraordinary,” Chief Lawn said.

The road was closed for about four hours.

The victim has not been identified.