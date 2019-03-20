



(MARE) – William, age 9, is a fun loving boy of Caucasian and Hispanic descent. He is outgoing and enjoys playing with his many friends. He is very social at school and after school. He is also described as being very helpful to others and very polite. He admires his older brother and sister and looks to them for guidance.

William likes to play video games, build with Legos and do arts and crafts activities. He does well in school and has high aspirations to continue his education after high school. William is part of the “breakfast volunteer club” in school and is very proud of his responsibility.

Legally freed for adoption, William would do well in most any family constellation with or without other children in the home. He has a strong connection with his brother, sister and grandmother who live in Western MA and will need monthly visits with them.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.