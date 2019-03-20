



BOSTON (CBS) – Vanessa Marcotte was a 27-year-old woman with a bright future. The Boston University graduate was working for Google and living in New York City when she came home to visit her family in Princeton in August of 2016.

She went out for a run near her mother’s home and was killed in a violent attack. A man has since been arrested and will face trial.

Vanessa’s cousin and her best friend started the Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation. Ashley McNiff and Caroline Tocci joined Paula Ebben and David Wade to talk about their mission to empower women to live fearlessly.

On Sunday, the foundation is hosting its annual self-defense workshop, Strike for Vanessa, at Northeastern University. Celebrity trainer Avital Zeisler, who is an assault survivor, will teach the class.