NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) – Dozens of students walked out of the classroom Wednesday morning to protest North Andover High School’s handling of an alleged sexual assault.

The walkout’s organizers say hundreds of students left the building at 10 a.m. to demand a change in how the school handles allegations of sexual assault after a student was arrested last week and accused of rape.

Cell phone video shows the walkout. Students read statements using a bullhorn.

They stood in a circle and decorated a school courtyard with blue ribbons, the symbol of sexual assault awareness.

“This is just for everyone undergone sexual assault and has lost their voice. We know that 63% of the cases are not reported. So, we want and encourage everyone to speak up and standup for themselves,” said student Julie Schirhart.

Organizers say this has been brewing ever since 18-year-old Eliezer Tuttle, a North Andover student, was arrested for allegedly raping a girl in New Hampshire last month.

Court documents related to that case say that Tuttle has been accused of sexual assault in the past. North Andover police provided four reports of Tuttle’s alleged sex crimes to New Hampshire police.

Students say some of those victims go to North Andover High and they did not receive enough protection from the school.

“It just hasn’t been handled right. We just really want to make a change to that and put a stop to the way the administration treats these issues,” said student Ava Gilboard.

The high school’s principal released a message to parents saying that due to federal privacy laws he cannot comment on this specific case, but that the safety and welfare of students is his top priority.