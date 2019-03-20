



LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — Neil Diamond‘s “Sweet Caroline” is played at every Boston Red Sox home game at Fenway Park and now it’s one of 25 recordings being inducted to the National Recording Registry.

The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that “La Bamba,” ”Gunsmoke” and “Hair” are some of the other titles tapped for preservation this year. The national library chose a few more memorable titles including Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” and Sam & Dave’s “Soul Man.”

The registry is also adding Robert F. Kennedy’s recorded speech after Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1968 assassination — two months before Kennedy was killed.

Curtis Mayfield’s “Superfly,” Cyndi Lauper’s “She’s So Unusual” and Jay-Z’s “Blueprint” album are also on the latest list.

Other songs being added include Nina Simon’s “Mississippi Goddam,” Sylvester’s “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” and “Schoolhouse Rock!”

The library selects titles for preservation because of their cultural and historic importance to the American soundscape.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)