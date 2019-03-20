  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park, National Recording Registry, Neil Diamond, Sweet Caroline


LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — Neil Diamond‘s “Sweet Caroline” is played at every Boston Red Sox home game at Fenway Park and now it’s one of 25 recordings being inducted to the National Recording Registry.

Neil Diamond sings “Sweet Caroline” in the 8th inning at Fenway Park on April 20, 2013. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that “La Bamba,” ”Gunsmoke” and “Hair” are some of the other titles tapped for preservation this year. The national library chose a few more memorable titles including Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” and Sam & Dave’s “Soul Man.”

The registry is also adding Robert F. Kennedy’s recorded speech after Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1968 assassination — two months before Kennedy was killed.
Curtis Mayfield’s “Superfly,” Cyndi Lauper’s “She’s So Unusual” and Jay-Z’s “Blueprint” album are also on the latest list.

Other songs being added include Nina Simon’s “Mississippi Goddam,” Sylvester’s “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” and “Schoolhouse Rock!”

The library selects titles for preservation because of their cultural and historic importance to the American soundscape.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s