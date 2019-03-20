  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — Lawrence Guy had a solid season along the New England defensive line, but he just missed out on his playing-time bonus for the 2018 season. The Patriots are giving it to him anyways.

Guy would have received a $400,000 bonus if he played 50 percent of New England’s defensive snaps. He played 49.6 percent. But the Patriots rewarded Guy for his efforts this week, reportedly renegotiating his contract to give him a $400,000 signing bonus.

Running back James White also missed his incentives, but received a $250,000 pay bump from the Patriots. Who says Bill Belichick doesn’t reward his players?

Now the Patriots can turn their attention to everything else on their to-do list, which includes re-working Tom Brady’s deal, boosting their wide receiving corps, and re-signing kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

 

 

