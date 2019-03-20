BOSTON (CBS) — Lawrence Guy had a solid season along the New England defensive line, but he just missed out on his playing-time bonus for the 2018 season. The Patriots are giving it to him anyways.

Guy would have received a $400,000 bonus if he played 50 percent of New England’s defensive snaps. He played 49.6 percent. But the Patriots rewarded Guy for his efforts this week, reportedly renegotiating his contract to give him a $400,000 signing bonus.

The #Patriots gave a $400K raise in 2019 to DT Lawrence Guy, who missed out on a $400K playing time incentive last season. (They did something similar a year ago.) RB James White also missed some of his incentives and got a $250K bump. Taking care of their own. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2019

As noted by @TomPelissero, the Patriots did a solid for DT Lawrence Guy, who narrowly missed a $400k playing-time incentive (49.6 percent). So this week, Guy's contract was "renegotiated" to give him a $400k signing bonus. Guy's salary-cap charges: $4.4m in '19 and $4.9m in '20. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 20, 2019

Running back James White also missed his incentives, but received a $250,000 pay bump from the Patriots. Who says Bill Belichick doesn’t reward his players?

Now the Patriots can turn their attention to everything else on their to-do list, which includes re-working Tom Brady’s deal, boosting their wide receiving corps, and re-signing kicker Stephen Gostkowski.