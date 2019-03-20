BOSTON (CBS) – A Revere triple-decker is a total loss following an overnight fire, but all residents were able to safely escape.

When firefighters arrived on Thornton Street late Tuesday night, heavy flames were ripping through the building. Narrow streets with cars parked on both sides made it challenging for fire trucks to reach the home.

The fire has since been knocked down, but about 20 people were displaced including children. The building is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. It appears the flames started in the rear of the building, possibly in the basement.