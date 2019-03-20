  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Marathon Bombings, Boston News, Boylston Street


BOSTON (CBS) – Work is continuing on the memorials to honor the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings.

The city released a video Wednesday showing the construction being done to create the markers.

A pair of memorials will sit along Boylston Street, at the site of each blast. The artist behind the design was selected by the victim’s families.

Four glass light poles measuring 18 feet tall will surround intertwined granite pillars, representing the victims.

Artist renderings of the memorial to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings. (Image credit: City of Boston)

The memorial are expected to be finished this summer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s