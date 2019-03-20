



BOSTON (CBS) – Work is continuing on the memorials to honor the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings.

The city released a video Wednesday showing the construction being done to create the markers.

A pair of memorials will sit along Boylston Street, at the site of each blast. The artist behind the design was selected by the victim’s families.

Four glass light poles measuring 18 feet tall will surround intertwined granite pillars, representing the victims.

The memorial are expected to be finished this summer.