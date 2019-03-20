



NATICK (CBS) – The American Girl store at the Natick Mall, the only one in the Boston area, will close for good Wednesday.

The company announced the closing earlier this year. The store opened back in November 2008. American Girl will also shut down it’s store in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota Wednesday.

The company said 73 full and part-time employees will lose their jobs at the Natick store.

“While decisions that impact our associates, our customers, and the community are always difficult, the closures are a necessary step to improve the overall health of our business and reinvest in key areas of growth.” Wade Opland, Vice President of Retail for American Girl, said in a statement back in January.

American Girl will continue to operate 17 other stores across the country. The closest one to New England will now be in New York City.