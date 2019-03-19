HAMILTON (CBS) — Firefighters did not hesitate to rescue a dog who fell through the ice of a lake in Hamilton.

The 911 call came in around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Initially, the caller said two dogs were out on the ice of Chebacco Lake. Then they called back to report one had fallen through the ice, according to Hamilton Fire Chief Raymond Brunet.

When crews arrived, they saw one dog in the water about 40-to-60 feet off the beach. Fortunately, the dog walker was able to call the other dog back to safety, said the fire department.

Rescue teams suited up and trekked out on the ice. In all of six minutes, a firefighter was able to get the dog out of the water and bring the animal to shore.

The dog was wrapped in blankets and towels to be dried off. Brunet said the dog appeared cold and tired, but fine.

An animal control officer took the dog into custody until it’s owner could pick the dog up.