FALL RIVER (CBS) – Police are investigating after a Jewish cemetery in Fall River was vandalized with swastikas and anti-Semitic language.

The messages were written on at least 30 gravestones at the Hebrew Cemetery on McMahon Street.

Police said the graffiti referenced Hitler. One of the messages read “This is MAGA country,” apparently referring to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.

Fall River Police are investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle parked at the cemetery for two days.

So far, no arrests have been made.