FALL RIVER (CBS) – Police are investigating after a Jewish cemetery in Fall River was vandalized with swastikas and anti-Semitic language.

The messages were written on at least 30 gravestones at the Hebrew Cemetery on McMahon Street.

A vandalized gravestone at a Fall River cemetery. (WBZ-TV)

Police said the graffiti referenced Hitler. One of the messages read “This is MAGA country,” apparently referring to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.

Fall River Police are investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle parked at the cemetery for two days.

So far, no arrests have been made.

