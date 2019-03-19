BOSTON (CBS) — Unless there is a last-minute setback, the Boston Bruins will have Pasta on the menu Tuesday night.

It looks like Boston will have one of their best offensive players back, as all signs are pointing toward top-line winger David Pastrnak returning against the New York Islanders. He is officially a game-time decision after missing the last five weeks with a thumb injury.

“Looks like” David Pastrnak will play tonight, per Bruce Cassidy. But will see how he is following morning skate. He’s officially a game-time decision. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 19, 2019

Pastrnak took part in Tuesday’s morning skate and said he felt “really good” after the session. He’ll be sporting a splint on his left thumb when he returns to the ice, but said Tuesday that it does not interfere with his offensive attack.

“I don’t think of it much, just a little adjustment with the glove,” he said. “I’ve been getting used to it for three weeks now so it feels fine and doesn’t give me any issues.”

.@pastrnak96 meets with the media to discuss his chances for a return to the lineup tonight on Long Island: pic.twitter.com/3tXxrWANrU — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 19, 2019

Boston went 12-3-1 in his absence, but will certainly welcome back Pastrnak’s goal-scoring. The 22-year-old was having a career year before being injured after a team event in early February, tallying 31 goals and 35 assists over 56 games. His 66 points are still good for third-most on the team, despite the five-week absence.

Tuesday night is the start of a four-game road trip for the Bruins, which includes stops in New York, New Jersey, Florida and Tampa Bay. With 95 points on the season, the Bruins are tied with the Calgary Flames for second-most in the NHL.