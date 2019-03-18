  • WBZ TVOn Air

LAWRENCE (CBS) — Three people in Lawrence were arrested after a 13-year-old bought edibles from a woman, police said Monday.

Ranzel Ramos, 20, Santos Santiago, 47, and Adnellys Ramos, 36, were arrested and charged with drug possession and distribution charges.

In Feb., a parent alerted police that her child was “buying marijuana laced edibles from an unknown adult female.” The woman and child set up the transactions through social media and met near the child’s home or school.

“Detectives further discovered that these edibles came in the form of candies, fruity type like cereals, rice crispy treats, chocolates and muffins,” said a statement from police.

Police arrested three people after they seized edibles, weeds, and cash in Lawrence (Photo Courtesy: Lawrence Police)

An undercover investigation was launched and police said they were able to make “numerous controlled purchases of edibles and marijuana.”

Police then obtained the proper search warrants Thursday and seized “a significant amount of edibles, marijuana and $1,280.”

“This [Drug Trafficking Organization], at no regard for public safety, used enticing types of food and candy to manipulate school aged children into buying these hazardous and possibly life threatening marijuana laced edibles,” said police.

Those arrested were arraigned in Lawrence District Court.

