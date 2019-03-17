  • WBZ TV

Pet Parade, Pittie Love Rescue


BOSTON (CBS) – Three pit bulls that are up for adoption through Pittie Love Rescue were featured Sunday on WBZ-TV’s Pet Parade.

Trey Flowers 11 weeks old. He came to MSPCA with rest of siblings. Trey would be a great fit for anyone looking for a little sweet puppy who is extremely mellow.

Trey Flowers. (WBZ-TV)

Melody is a sweet and gentle 5-year-old. She along great with other dogs, but would do best without cats. Melody was found as a stray by Lawrence Animal Control, but you wouldn’t know it based on her personality

Melody. (WBZ-TV)

Bonnie came to MSPCA in Methuen after her owner had to give her up. She is nine years old but has plenty of energy.

Bonnie. (WBZ-TV)

For more information on these dogs and others, visit the Pittie Love Rescue website.

