



BOSTON (CBS) – Three pit bulls that are up for adoption through Pittie Love Rescue were featured Sunday on WBZ-TV’s Pet Parade.

Trey Flowers 11 weeks old. He came to MSPCA with rest of siblings. Trey would be a great fit for anyone looking for a little sweet puppy who is extremely mellow.

Melody is a sweet and gentle 5-year-old. She along great with other dogs, but would do best without cats. Melody was found as a stray by Lawrence Animal Control, but you wouldn’t know it based on her personality

Bonnie came to MSPCA in Methuen after her owner had to give her up. She is nine years old but has plenty of energy.

For more information on these dogs and others, visit the Pittie Love Rescue website.