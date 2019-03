BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police released a picture of the person wanted in connection with a sexual assault Sunday. That person has been labeled as a suspect.

The assault happened around 2 p.m. near a business on Harrison Avenue in the South End, according to police.

No further information has been given at this time.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call detectives in the Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400.