Filed Under:Fatal Fire, Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD (CBS) – Two people escaped a house fire in Western Massachusetts, but three people were killed in the flames overnight.

A fire broke out at Lake Onota Village in Pittsfield around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday. The home suffered significant damage.

Firefighters at a home where three people died in Pittsfield. (Image Credit: Pittsfield Police)

Two people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, but three others did not survive. The State Fire Marshal’s office did not release the identities or ages of the victims.

Investigators say the fire does not appear to be suspicious. A cause has not yet been determined.

