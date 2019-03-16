  • WBZ TV

CAMBRIDGE (AP) — The Boston-area cities of Cambridge and Somerville are creating a fund to help pay the legal costs for immigrants.

Cambridge Mayor Marc McGovern and Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone say they’ll announce the creation of the United Legal Defense Fund for Immigrants on Monday at Cambridge City Hall along with community and regional immigrant advocates.

They say the initiative is also in partnership with the Cambridge Community Foundation, which helped Cambridge found the Cambridge Legal Defense Fund for Immigrants last year.

That fund grants money to nonprofits that provide legal services to vulnerable immigrants like asylum seekers, victims of trafficking or violence, and families with young children.

The two mayors say the new effort represents an expansion of the original fund and is critical to meeting an “urgent and growing need.”

