BROCKTON (CBS) – A Fall River man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Brockton in the area of Grand and Main streets.

Police responded to the area at 1:43 a.m., but did not discover the victim until 5 a.m., when they received a 911 call about a shooting victim behind a Main Street building.

Marco Rodrigues, 31, of Fall River was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact State Police detectives at 508-897-5234

