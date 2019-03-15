



SPENCER (CBS) – A New Jersey man is facing drug charges after a toxic scare in Spencer sent three officers to the hospital.

Scott Yerger, who works for a subsidiary of CVS Pharmacy, was pulled over for driving erratically Thursday night, according to police.

During that traffic stop police say they found a white powder, later identified as methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Three officers and Yerger reported feeling light-headed and dizzy. They were treated at UMass Medical Center and released.

Yerger was released on $500 bail Friday.