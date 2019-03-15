Filed Under:Boston News, Methamphetamine, Scott Yerger, Spencer


SPENCER (CBS) – A New Jersey man is facing drug charges after a toxic scare in Spencer sent three officers to the hospital.

Scott Yerger, who works for a subsidiary of CVS Pharmacy, was pulled over for driving erratically Thursday night, according to police.

Scott Yerger (WBZ-TV)

During that traffic stop police say they found a white powder, later identified as methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Methamphetamine hydrochloride. (Photo credit: Spencer Police Department)

Three officers and Yerger reported feeling light-headed and dizzy. They were treated at UMass Medical Center and released.

Yerger was released on $500 bail Friday.

