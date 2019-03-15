



BOSTON (CBS) – Police in several cities, including Boston and Worcester, have increased patrols outside local mosques after 49 people were killed in a terror attack at two mosques in New Zealand.

Boston Police officers were stationed outside the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center in Roxbury Friday, hours after the shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Massachusetts State Police said they “remain in contact with our federal law enforcement partners regarding the ongoing investigation by New Zealand authorities.”

“At this time there are no specific credible threats to any mosques or other houses of worship in Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police field units will maintain their usual high alert levels for any suspicious activity in their patrol areas, and, where applicable, increase frequency of patrols around mosques and other religious facilities,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.

“We cannot begin to express our sorrow at learning of this horrific attack. We call on our elected officials to speak out forcefully against such bigotry against members of the Muslim, Jewish, Latino, LGBTQ, and African American communities, and all who face fear because of their identity,” the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Massachusetts said in a statement.

“In the wake of this tragedy, we are urging mosques, Islamic schools, and other Muslim community institutions in the United States and around the world to take stepped-up security precautions, particularly during times of communal prayer such as will take place today.”

The Islamic Society of Boston in Cambridge said in a Facebook post it would have more security for prayers Friday, even though “there is no identifiable threat against our community.”

In a tweet Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said, “There is no place in our society for this sort of violence and evil.”

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also offered his support on Twitter saying the city stands with and loves their Muslim friends and neighbors.