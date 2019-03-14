



SHEFFIELD (CBS) — The five people found dead in a home in western Massachusetts after a fire were the result of a murder-suicide, WBZ-TV’s Cheryl Fiandaca has learned.

The bodies of three children, a man, a woman and two dogs were found in the house in Sheffield after a fire there Wednesday morning, sources told Fiandaca. The fire also appeared to have been intentionally set, they said.

Sources: #Sheffield fire appears to be a murder suicide. Bodies of three children, a man, a woman and two dogs found in the home. Blaze looks to have been intentionally set. Investigation ongoing #WBZ pic.twitter.com/pxSi3bRpJi — Cheryl Fiandaca (@CherylFiandaca) March 14, 2019

According to the Berkshire Eagle, it was an entire family that was found dead – a couple and their three young children.

No names have been made public and investigators are saying very litte about the incident. Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington called it “complicated.”

The District Attorney and State Police continue to investigate the fatal fire in Sheffield, and do not believe the public faces a threat. DA Harrington is working to provide an update on the case later today. Stay tuned. — Berkshire County DA (@CountyBerkshire) March 14, 2019

Multiple agencies are now involved in the investigation including forensic scientists from the State Police Crime Lab.