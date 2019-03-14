Filed Under:Murder-Suicide, Sheffield


SHEFFIELD (CBS) — The five people found dead in a home in western Massachusetts after a fire were the result of a murder-suicide, WBZ-TV’s Cheryl Fiandaca has learned.

The bodies of three children, a man, a woman and two dogs were found in the house in Sheffield after a fire there Wednesday morning, sources told Fiandaca. The fire also appeared to have been intentionally set, they said.

According to the Berkshire Eagle, it was an entire family that was found dead – a couple and their three young children.

No names have been made public and investigators are saying very litte about the incident. Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington called it “complicated.”

Multiple agencies are now involved in the investigation including forensic scientists from the State Police Crime Lab.

