BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are reportedly hosting longtime Chiefs defensive lineman Allen Bailey on a free-agent visit on Thursday.

Both Pro Football Talk and ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the news.

As @ProFootballTalk reported, Patriots are scheduled to host DL Allen Bailey today, a source confirms. Bailey (6-3, 288) has played his entire career with the Chiefs (2011-2018). Could pair with Lawrence Guy as interior DT in scheme with Malcom Brown/Danny Shelton free agents. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 14, 2019

The 29-year-old Bailey was drafted by Kansas City in the third round of the 2011 draft. He’s played all eight years of his NFL career with the Chiefs, compiling over 200 tackles with 19.5 sacks.

The 6-foot-3, 288-pound defensive lineman would be considered more of a run stuffer than a pass rusher. As Reiss noted, the Patriots will potentially lose both Malcom Brown and Danny Shelton to free agency. Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard also noted that Bailey would fill that type of role, and not the role vacated by defensive end Trey Flowers.

Allen Bailey is not a Trey Flowers comp. He's mostly an effective interior player who is closer to 300 pounds now (has added much to 285-pound frame out of college) and projects more along the lines of Lawrence Guy. Can play edge vs. run when needed. — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) March 14, 2019

Bailey played all 16 games last season, starting 13 of them and forcing two fumbles while compiling a career-high six sacks and recovering a career-high four fumbles.