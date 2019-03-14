BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are reportedly hosting longtime Chiefs defensive lineman Allen Bailey on a free-agent visit on Thursday.
Both Pro Football Talk and ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the news.
The 29-year-old Bailey was drafted by Kansas City in the third round of the 2011 draft. He’s played all eight years of his NFL career with the Chiefs, compiling over 200 tackles with 19.5 sacks.
The 6-foot-3, 288-pound defensive lineman would be considered more of a run stuffer than a pass rusher. As Reiss noted, the Patriots will potentially lose both Malcom Brown and Danny Shelton to free agency. Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard also noted that Bailey would fill that type of role, and not the role vacated by defensive end Trey Flowers.
Bailey played all 16 games last season, starting 13 of them and forcing two fumbles while compiling a career-high six sacks and recovering a career-high four fumbles.