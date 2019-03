CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – Part of Interstate 93 in New Hampshire has been shut down because of a crash.

A dump truck hit the Hoit Road bridge over I-93 south in Concord around 6:45 a.m.

The dumpster was ripped off the truck and ended up on the road.

New Hampshire State Police are diverting I-93 south traffic at Exit 17. Drivers should expect delays.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.