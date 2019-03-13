



BOSTON (CBS) – The community is invited to honor a World War II veteran who recently died and does not have family to attend his funeral.

Albert Corn, 95, will be laid to rest Wednesday in Methuen. Pollard Funeral Home told the Eagle Tribune none of Corn’s family can attend the service.

Corn enlisted in the Army at 19 years old and fought in critical battles like the invasion of Normandy. He earned a Purple Heart for his service.

The public is invited to attend a graveside ceremony at Elmwood Cemetery in Methuen at 11 a.m.