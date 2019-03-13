  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Methuen, World War II Veteran


BOSTON (CBS) – The community is invited to honor a World War II veteran who recently died and does not have family to attend his funeral.

Albert Corn, 95, will be laid to rest Wednesday in Methuen. Pollard Funeral Home told the Eagle Tribune none of Corn’s family can attend the service.

Albert Corn. (Image Credit: Pollard Funeral Home)

Corn enlisted in the Army at 19 years old and fought in critical battles like the invasion of Normandy. He earned a Purple Heart for his service.

The public is invited to attend a graveside ceremony at Elmwood Cemetery in Methuen at 11 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s