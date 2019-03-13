



BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Aaron Hernandez’s first degree murder conviction has been reinstated by Massachusetts’ highest court. The former Patriots tight end’s conviction in the murder of Odin Lloyd had been vacated because he committed suicide while his appeal was still pending.

Read: SJC’s Aaron Hernandez Ruling

Hernandez’s murder conviction in the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, was dismissed after Hernandez was found hanging in his cell. The legal principle holds that a defendant who dies before an appeal is heard should no longer be considered guilty in the eyes of the law.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court announced the decision to overturn that principle on Wednesday.

“We conclude that the doctrine of abatement ab initio is outdated and no longer consonant with the circumstances of contemporary life, if, in fact, it ever was,” the ruling stated. “Rather, when a defendant dies irrespective of cause, while a direct appeal as of right challenging his conviction is pending, the proper course is to dismiss the appeal as moot and note in the trial court record that the conviction removed the defendant’s presumption of innocence, but that the conviction was appealed and neither affirmed nor reversed because the defendant died.”

Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn reacted to the SJC’s ruling.

“The SJC has ruled that Aaron Hernandez’s conviction for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd will stand. We are pleased justice is served in this case, the antiquated practice of vacating a valid conviction is being eliminated and the victim’s family can get the closure they deserve,” Quinn said in a statement.

