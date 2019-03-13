  • WBZ TVOn Air

Sheffield


SHEFFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say five people have been found dead after a fire in a home in western Massachusetts.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington says the fire in Sheffield was reported just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, and the home was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.

The fire was over an hour later, and the bodies were found when firefighters entered the home.

Five people were found dead after a fire in Sheffield (WBZ-TV)

Harrington did not take questions at a Wednesday afternoon news conference. She called the investigation “complicated.”

No additional details about the victims have been disclosed.

The cause remains under investigation.

