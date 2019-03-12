



NEW YORK (CBS) — Wireless company Verizon is confirming reports from social media users that there’s a texting outage on the East Coast.

“We have confirmed there is a texting outage on the East Coast,” Verizon’s customer support account tweeted at one person Tuesday morning, adding that “a ton of customers” are being affected. “We’re working non-stop to get this matter resolved as soon as possible.”

We have confirmed there is a texting outage on the east coast. Our technicians a fully aware we have a ton of customers that are being effected, and we're working non-stop to get this matter resolved as soon as possible. *IXR 1/3 — Verizon Wireless CS (@VZWSupport) March 12, 2019

Verizon was apologizing to many customers for the issue, and recommended restarting the phone. Some said that calls and the internet were working, but they were unable to send messages.

I am sorry to learn that you are having trouble sending/receiving text messages. We are aware of an issue impacting texting services for some customers. Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working diligently to resolve it. ^TAB — Verizon Wireless CS (@VZWSupport) March 12, 2019

The website DownDetector.com said problems have been reported with texting since 6:14 a.m.

Verizon is having issues since 6:14 AM EDT. https://t.co/yrfVYOiCUB RT if it's down for you as well #Verizondown — DownDetector (@downdetector) March 12, 2019

It’s not yet known when text messages will be working again.