Comments
NEW YORK (CBS) — Wireless company Verizon is confirming reports from social media users that there’s a texting outage on the East Coast.
“We have confirmed there is a texting outage on the East Coast,” Verizon’s customer support account tweeted at one person Tuesday morning, adding that “a ton of customers” are being affected. “We’re working non-stop to get this matter resolved as soon as possible.”
Verizon was apologizing to many customers for the issue, and recommended restarting the phone. Some said that calls and the internet were working, but they were unable to send messages.
The website DownDetector.com said problems have been reported with texting since 6:14 a.m.
It’s not yet known when text messages will be working again.