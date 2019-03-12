BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox made their first round of spring cuts on Tuesday, subtracting 11 players from their big league camp down in Fort Myers, Florida. The most notable name of the bunch is first baseman Michael Chavis, who was one of four players optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket.

The Red Sox announced the following moves ahead of Tuesday’s exhibition game against the Detroit Tigers:

– Four players were optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket: infielder Michael Chavis, left-handed pitcher Josh Taylor, and right-handed pitchers Travis Lakins and Chandler Shepherd.

– Right-handed pitcher Denyi Reyes was optioned to Double-A Portland.

– Six players were reassigned to minor league camp: catcher Austin Rei, outfielder Rusney Castillo, infielder Tony Renda, first baseman Josh Ockimey, and right-handed pitchers Mike Shawaryn and Carson Smith.

Chavis swung a hot bat early in Boston’s exhibition schedule and showed off his raw power, belting three homers in his first four games. Four of his six hits this spring left the yard, but Chavis went hitless in his last two games and was just 2-for-12 over his last six games. During his time with the spring Sox, Chavis played first base, third base and second base.

With Tuesday’s roster moves, the Red Sox now have 47 players in big league camp, including 33 from the 40-man roster and 14 non-roster invitees.