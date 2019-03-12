WASHINGTON (CBS) – Utah Senator and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney celebrated his birthday Tuesday with his “favorite snack” – a cake made out of Twinkies. But it’s the way the 72-year-old blew out his candles that has Twitter abuzz.
“What I’ve always wanted – look at that,” a delighted Romney says in his Senate office. “Holy cow, that’s fantastic.”
After his staff sings “Happy Birthday” to him, Romney starts to extinguish the candles in a rather unique way. He pulls each candle out of the cake, blowing them out individually while holding the discarded candles in his hand.
Some on social media were impressed by the “genius” way Romney avoided blowing all over the cake, protecting his staff from germs, including WBZ-TV’s David Wade.
Others say the former Republican nominee for president found a loophole in the birthday wish system.
But some detractors described Romney’s methods in less complimentary terms, like “bizarre” and “weird.”
Romney has not yet responded to the cake controversy.