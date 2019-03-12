



WASHINGTON (CBS) – Utah Senator and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney celebrated his birthday Tuesday with his “favorite snack” – a cake made out of Twinkies. But it’s the way the 72-year-old blew out his candles that has Twitter abuzz.

My team surprised me with a cake made out of my favorite snack—twinkies! Looking forward to all this year has in store. pic.twitter.com/lQfyIrQ9Qe — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 12, 2019

“What I’ve always wanted – look at that,” a delighted Romney says in his Senate office. “Holy cow, that’s fantastic.”

After his staff sings “Happy Birthday” to him, Romney starts to extinguish the candles in a rather unique way. He pulls each candle out of the cake, blowing them out individually while holding the discarded candles in his hand.

Some on social media were impressed by the “genius” way Romney avoided blowing all over the cake, protecting his staff from germs, including WBZ-TV’s David Wade.

Blowing out each candle one at a time is…. a clutch move. Now his spit isn’t all over the cake/twinkies. I may adopt this move. https://t.co/U7w9hdpaBO — David Wade (@davidwade) March 12, 2019

we should all be blowing candles out the same way Mitt Romney does as it probably decreases the spread of both germs and inedible wax onto the cake thus concludes my hot take — victoria got norted (@vqnerdballs) March 12, 2019

Mad respect for Mitt Romney, who knows it's gross to spray germs all over a cake when you blow out the candles. https://t.co/vnxFFrVbiK — Josh Zembik (@jzembik) March 12, 2019

I hate a million things about Mitt Romney but I'm totally into how he blows out candles. Last thing I want is your spitty mouth covering a cake. — scharpling (@scharpling) March 12, 2019

Others say the former Republican nominee for president found a loophole in the birthday wish system.

I like the mitt candle thing He’s tryna get more wishes Good for him — Scaachi (@Scaachi) March 12, 2019

I dig the way Mitt blows out the candles. That’s like 13 separate birthday wishes! https://t.co/NTSCtSY5vG — Mark Arum (@MarkArum) March 12, 2019

But some detractors described Romney’s methods in less complimentary terms, like “bizarre” and “weird.”

This is the most bizarre technique for blowing out birthday candles that I’ve ever witnessed. Mitt Romney is a deeply weird dude. pic.twitter.com/kLGuJawDpv — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) March 12, 2019

Deeply disturbed that Mitt blows out his candles individually. I voted for you twice, man! Com'on. https://t.co/9wD505n9Y0 — Matt Rooney (@MattRooneyNJ) March 12, 2019

Mitt Romney has been alive for 72 years and apparently has never seen a normal person blow out birthday candles — bs (@bart_smith) March 12, 2019

Romney has not yet responded to the cake controversy.