LEOMINSTER (CBS) – A custodian at a Leominster school has been arrested, accused of inappropriate conduct with a student.

Superintendent of Schools Paula Deacon said the custodian, 32-year-old Christopher Zayas, is no longer employed by the district. Deacon did not specify which school the custodian worked at.

Deacon called the allegations “disturbing and unacceptable.”

Zayas is charged with three counts of aggravated rape and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older.

“While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential personnel information, safety is always our top priority and we strive every day to make sure our students are learning and thriving in safe, welcoming and supportive schools,” Deacon said in a statement. “Our primary concern is to provide any and all support to the victim of this disturbing situation.”

Zayas was arraigned by video conference Tuesday in Leominster District Court and pleaded not guilty. His bail was set at $5,000 and the case was continued to April 11.