



BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots weren’t very active when the NFL’s legal tampering window opened on Monday, but they did reportedly tender their two restricted free agents. That means suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon is in their plans for the 2019 season.

According to the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin, the Patriots have tendered both Gordon and cornerback Jonathan Jones. If another team tries to sign either player to an offer sheet, the Patriots would have five days to match the offer or receive the draft pick associated with the tender in return.

In Jones’ case, he received a second-round tender worth $3.095, according to Volin. Gordon has received an original-round tender worth $2.025, which would also be a second-round pick since Gordon was drafted as a second-round supplemental pick.

Chances are no team will send an offer sheet Gordon’s way, considering he’s currently suspended indefinitely for another violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. But in tendering Gordon, the Patriots are making it clear that they’d like him to catch passes from Tom Brady once again when (or if) commissioner Roger Goodell reinstates the troubled receiver.

Gordon formed a solid relationship with Brady last season after he was acquired by the Patriots on Sept. 17, catching 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns over 11 games. And the 2019 receiving corps could use all the help they can get, with Julian Edelman the only receiver currently on the roster to catch a pass in the NFL. Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson and Phillip Dorsett are all free agents and will likely sign elsewhere, while Devin Funchess (Indianapolis Colts), Adam Humphries (Tennessee Titans) and Jamison Crowder (New York Jets) all found new homes on Monday.