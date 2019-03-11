



BOSTON (CBS) – There was reportedly mutual interest between Danny Amendola and the Patriots for a New England reunion. But it looks like the wide receiver is reuniting with another familiar face instead.

The Miami Dolphins released wide receiver Danny Amendola on Friday. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Sunday night that the team and player were both open a reunion.

There’s mutual interest between Danny Amendola and the Patriots, per sources. We’ll see if it amounts to a reunion or not, but the possibility exists. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 11, 2019

But according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, there will be no Patriots reunion. Instead, Russini said Monday morning Amendola plans to sign with Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions.

Former Dolphins’ WR Danny Amendola plans to sign with Detroit, per source. Amendola is in Detroit now, taking a physical and as long as there are no complications, he will be a Lion, reunited with GM Bob Quinn and HC Matt Patricia. #Lions — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 11, 2019

Albert Breer of The MMQB added details on Amendola’s 1-year contract.

The Lions have agreed to a one-year deal with WR Danny Amendola (as @diannaESPN said) with a guaranteed base of $4.5 million and upside to $5.75 million. Not far off from the $6 million he'd been on Miami's books for. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 11, 2019

Amendola played five seasons in New England, totaling 4,684 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also established himself as one of Tom Brady’s go-to receivers in the postseason, hauling in 709 yards and six touchdowns in his playoff career.