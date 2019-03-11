BOSTON (CBS) – There was reportedly mutual interest between Danny Amendola and the Patriots for a New England reunion. But it looks like the wide receiver is reuniting with another familiar face instead.
The Miami Dolphins released wide receiver Danny Amendola on Friday. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Sunday night that the team and player were both open a reunion.
But according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, there will be no Patriots reunion. Instead, Russini said Monday morning Amendola plans to sign with Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions.
Albert Breer of The MMQB added details on Amendola’s 1-year contract.
Amendola played five seasons in New England, totaling 4,684 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also established himself as one of Tom Brady’s go-to receivers in the postseason, hauling in 709 yards and six touchdowns in his playoff career.