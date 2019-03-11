Filed Under:Boston Police, Missing Woman


BOSTON (CBS) – The search for a missing young woman in Boston overnight ended with her being found safe early Monday morning.

Boston Police asked for help in their search for the 19-year-old, who was reported missing Sunday evening. She had last been seen outside the House of Blues on Lansdowne Street at 7:20 p.m.

Boston Police shut down Lansdowne Street early Monday morning. (WBZ-TV)

Officers put out a plea for help overnight and the young woman was found safe at a friend’s house in the suburbs just after 5 a.m. Monday.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s