



BOSTON (CBS) – The search for a missing young woman in Boston overnight ended with her being found safe early Monday morning.

Boston Police asked for help in their search for the 19-year-old, who was reported missing Sunday evening. She had last been seen outside the House of Blues on Lansdowne Street at 7:20 p.m.

Officers put out a plea for help overnight and the young woman was found safe at a friend’s house in the suburbs just after 5 a.m. Monday.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.