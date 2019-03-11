



BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The man charged with kidnapping a young mother from outside a Boston nightclub who was later found dead in the trunk of his car will be in federal court Monday.

Federal prosecutors say 32-year-old Louis Coleman, of Providence, Rhode Island will appear in U.S. District Court in Boston at 2 p.m. to face a charge of kidnapping resulting in death.

Coleman has been charged in the death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia, who disappeared after celebrating her birthday at a club in the Theater District February 24.

Her body was found four days later in the trunk of the car Coleman was driving during a police stop on a highway in Delaware.

Authorities say she died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Coleman faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted. His federal public defender didn’t return a voicemail Monday.

