



BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston man is facing federal charges for allegedly recording videos of boys in a bathroom at Boston Latin School.

Eric Tran Thai, 36, has been charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of children. Prosecutors say Thai also allegedly recorded videos in numerous public bathrooms throughout greater Boston.

Boston Latin School said the allegations are “extremely disturbing” and the suspect is a former student.

“Authorities believe a former BLS student gained access to our school at various times, outside of regular school hours, and recorded images of male students inside school bathrooms without their knowledge or consent,” Boston Latin School Headmaster Rachel Skerritt said in a letter to the community.

Police began investigating Thai after he allegedly videotaped two Boston College students in a men’s bathroom. Prosecutors say Thai admitted to “taking some pictures” of a man in the stall next to him without the man’s consent at the Boston College campus. He was arrested on Feb. 27 and police found several “covert camera devices” including fake smoke detectors and a pair of sunglasses with a camera.

After his arrest, Thai’s home was searched and police seized hard drives, cameras and computers.

“During forensic analysis of the recovered items, investigators found several folders labeled: BU, MIT, Harvard, Northeastern, Bunker Hill, Boston Latin High School, and several different malls, airports, and foreign country locations,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office said.

Authorities say they found 45 videos in the folders labeled “Boston Latin High School” of students using urinals and stalls in a boys’ bathroom at the school. The videos appear to have been created on 10 separate dates between February and December 2017.

Each charge of sexual exploitation of children provides for a mandatory minimum 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, a minimum of five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.