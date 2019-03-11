



BOSTON (CBS) – The NAACP will hold its 2020 convention in Boston, a testament to the city’s “commitment to achieving racial equality for all,” Mayor Marty Walsh announced Monday.

I'm thrilled to host the 2020 @NAACP convention in Boston and look forward to working with our partners to make it a success. I invite our city to join me in letting our top leaders on issues of race, equity and justice know how welcome they will be!https://t.co/9ilNtM2HmS — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) March 11, 2019

“Boston is home to one of the association’s earliest conferences in 1911 and the Boston Branch remains one of the strongest branches in the nation,” the organization said in a statement.

In his January State of the City address, Walsh revealed that Boston was a finalist for the convention.

“I’m incredibly proud that the City of Boston has been selected to host the 2020 NAACP Convention,” Walsh said a in statement Monday. “I look forward to working with our partners to make this event an incredible success, and invite all of our city to join me in letting our country’s top leaders on issues of race, equity and justice know how welcome they will be in Boston.”

A Boston NAACP report card released in 2017 stated that “a minority-majority city, Boston suffers profound inequalities embedded in our history, infrastructure, and routine.”