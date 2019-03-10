BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police said they will now be charging a man with arson after they initially arrested him for vandalism. The additional charges come one day after 37-year-old Angel Rodriguez, of Boston, was arrested Saturday.

As police were en route to 287 Berkeley Street for a report of “vandalism in progress” around 5:45 a.m., they noticed a man who matched the suspect description near Commonwealth Avenue and Dartmouth Street.

The man, later identified as Rodriguez, smelled of fresh paint, had paint on his jacket, and had a blue spray paint can in his pocket, police said. He was arrested for malicious destruction of property by graffiti/tagging.

On Sunday, police announced, after “an extensive citywide investigation,” Rodriguez was wanted in connection with multiple other acts of vandalism and one act of arson.

“Rodriguez is also being charged with Arson in relation to an incident which occurred on February 21, 2019 in which building materials were set on fire in the area of 500 Boylston Street,” said a statement from police.

In one of the vandalism incidents, police said Rodriguez used a sledgehammer to smash a front door and display window near 399 Boylston Street.

Rodriguez will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.