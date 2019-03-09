METHUEN (CBS) – A man was arrested Friday night, police say, after he tried to force his way into a woman’s car in the parking lot of a local grocery store and kidnap her.

Rafael Rosario, 53, of Lawrence has been charged with strangulation, attempted kidnapping, attempted carjacking and assault and battery.

Around 7:50 p.m., Methuen Police received a 911 call for an attempted car-jacking at the Haverhill Street Market Basket.

Police said a woman told them she was in her car with the doors closed when a man forced his way into her car, grabbed her by the throat and pushed her further into the car. The woman said she began to scream for help and beep the car horn.

A witness came to help, and the man allegedly got out of the car and ran across the parking lot. The witness tried to chase the man before stopping and waiting for the police.

Police said they later found Rosario lying in the snow along the fence of a property on a nearby street and arrested him.

“I would like to commend the brave citizen who witnessed this incident and sprang into action to help,” Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon said. “However, chasing after a suspect is something that can be extremely dangerous. and we ask all residents that find themselves in an emergency to call 911 and let our officers take over from there.”

Rosario will be arraigned on Monday.