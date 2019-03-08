CANTON (CBS) — Canton Police are looking for two vehicles involved in a shooting Friday. Police blocked off the road and a nearby school was temporarily put on lockdown as officers investigated.

“At 11:52am we received a 911 call, from a caller that stated that she witnessed a male getting out of a white SUV on York St. near the intersection of Randolph St. She stated that she saw a male party fire several rounds into a black sedan,” said Police Chief Ken Berkowitz, in a statement.

Both cars were already stopped.

Randolph St. and York St. are closed for an investigation of shots being fired. Please avoid the area. We do not believe that there is a present danger to the public. pic.twitter.com/FM8yJtZEU2 — Chief Ken Berkowitz (@ChiefBerkowitz) March 8, 2019

Ballistic evidence confirmed a shooting did occur but when police arrived, both cars had already driven off.

Blue Hills Regional High School was put on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” but that order has since been lifted.

Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the general public.

According to Berkowitz, police have called nearby hospitals to see if anyone has been self-admitted for gunshot wounds and have not heard of any yet. “It’s difficult for me to believe in such a small space with so many rounds fired that somebody would not have been hit, but we’re hoping obviously no one was hurt,” he said.

“The level of violence and the impulsiveness” is what concerns Berkowitz.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-828-1212.