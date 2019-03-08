



BOSTON (CBS) — A lower body injury kept Jake DeBrusk out of Thursday night’s thrilling Bruins comeback win over the Panthers, but the team isn’t too concerned that the ailment will keep one of their hottest scorers out of the lineup for long.

DeBrusk, who blocked a shot with his left foot during Tuesday’s win over Carolina, is officially considered day-to-day. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was pretty straightforward when asked about DeBrusk on Thursday night, saying there is a chance that the winger could be back in the lineup Saturday night when the B’s host the Senators. But there’s also a chance that DeBrusk’s absence lingers into next week.

“I don’t think it’s anything major. I don’t, and that’s our official report from the doctors. This isn’t me just making crap up, but it may be a couple of days,” the coach said after Thursday’s victory. “He might be ready Saturday, it might be a week. But I don’t believe it’s anything noteworthy that’s going to keep him out for an extended period of time.”

Gotta love honest Bruce.

DeBrusk, who had a goal and an assist in Boston’s OT win against the Hurricanes, had a tough time skating at practice on Wednesday and was sporting a walking boot after the session. He did not attend Thursday morning’s optional skate.

It has been a bit of a tough week for Boston’s second line, which also lost newcomer Marcus Johansson to a lung contusion during Tuesday night’s win. He’ll be sidelined for at least a week. With both DeBrusk and Johansson sidelined on Thursday, Peter Cehlarik and Karson Kulman got the start alonside David Krejci. Danton Heinen also saw some time on the second line during Thursday night’s victory, dishing off a helper to Krejci on Boston’s first goal of the game.

Usually losing the likes of DeBrusk, who has 22 goals in 57 games during his sophomore season, would be a major hit to a team. But even with their recent rash of injuries (top-scorer David Pastrnak remains sidelined with a bad thumb), the Bruins haven’t missed a beat. Thursday night’s thriller extended Boston’s point streak to an NHL-best 18 games, with the B’s going 14-0-4 in that stretch.